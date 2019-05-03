Aontu candidate first to be eliminated in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council election

Aontu candidate Fergal Lennon has been the first to be eliminated in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council elections.
At Stage One of the Craigavon District Electoral Area count, no candidate reached the 1,613 quota, however Mr Lennon, who had defected from Sinn Fein to the pro-life republican party Aontu last year, received just 230 votes.
Topping the poll so far is the DUP's Margaret Tinsley with 1,416 votes followed by Sinn Fein candidate Catherine Nelson with 1,332 votes.
Newcomer Thomas Larkham received 1,244 votes.
Of the eligible electorate of 18,798, there was a turnout of 9,851 or 52.40%.
Stage one results in Craigavon:
Evans, Kate UUP 871
Hagan, Sean Alliance 699
Larkham, Thomas SDLP 1244
Lennon, Fergal Aontu 230
McAlinden, Declan SDLP 1014
Nelson, Catherine Sinn Fein 1332
Smith, Robert DUP 1105
Tallon, Michael Sinn Fein 727
Tinsley, Margaret DUP 1416
Tywble, James Kenneth UUP 1037