Aontu candidate first to be eliminated in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council election

Aontu candidate Fergal Lennon has been the first to be eliminated in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council elections.

At Stage One of the Craigavon District Electoral Area count, no candidate reached the 1,613 quota, however Mr Lennon, who had defected from Sinn Fein to the pro-life republican party Aontu last year, received just 230 votes.

Fergal Lennon

Topping the poll so far is the DUP's Margaret Tinsley with 1,416 votes followed by Sinn Fein candidate Catherine Nelson with 1,332 votes.

Newcomer Thomas Larkham received 1,244 votes.

Of the eligible electorate of 18,798, there was a turnout of 9,851 or 52.40%.

Stage one results in Craigavon:

Evans, Kate UUP 871

Hagan, Sean Alliance 699

Larkham, Thomas SDLP 1244

Lennon, Fergal Aontu 230

McAlinden, Declan SDLP 1014

Nelson, Catherine Sinn Fein 1332

Smith, Robert DUP 1105

Tallon, Michael Sinn Fein 727

Tinsley, Margaret DUP 1416

Tywble, James Kenneth UUP 1037