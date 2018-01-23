Police uncover unusual haul of stolen goods

“Has someone stolen your ding dong or your knockers?”

Not exactly the sort of question you’d usually expect from the PSNI but this week they were knocking two doors in relation to a series of rather unusual thefts across the area.

Over the past few months, Churches and homes have been targeted by thieves who have taken the valuable brass door bell and door knocker surrounds.

Thanks to some very useful information, police carried out two house searches, making two arrests, seizing around £5,000 in cash and on Tuesday uncovered a number of items of door furniture. They also seized other suspected stolen goods.

A Craigavon PSNI spokesman said it had been the result of great teamwork between police and the public.