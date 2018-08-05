Police seek information about crash which claimed the life of firefighter Gary Hamilton

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Co Down which claimed the life of a young firefighter have issued a fresh appeal for information.

Gary Hamilton, 27, from Armagh, was killed when his black Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision on the Castlewellan Road in Banbridge on Sunday, July 8.

Gary Hamilton on his Yamaha motorcycle

Inspector Graham said: “Gary Hamilton was travelling in the direction of Banbridge when his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a collision at approximately 9:45am that Sunday morning.

“I would appeal to anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has information that could be useful to our investigation to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who has dashcam or helmet footage and was travelling on the Castlewellan Road between 9.30am and 10am and observed the motorcycle prior to or at the time of the collision, should contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 639 of 08/07/18.”

The inspector added: “We are particularly interested in hearing from people who were on the stretch of road between the school at Ballydown, near the Lisnaree Road and the T-junction where the Aughnacloy Road meets the Castlevennon and Katesbridge roads. This is a well-known junction, where there is a filling station and shop, as well as a farm equipment supplier.

“I would also like to speak with the drivers of a number of vehicles which were in the area at the time as we believe they may have information that could help with our enquiries. They are a red Ford Focus, a black Ford Kuga, a red Vauxhall Zafira and a silver Mercedes.”