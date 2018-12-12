Police praise public for their help in tackling drink drivers

Police have praised the public for their help in tackling the scourge of drink drivers.

Craigavon PSNI said on Wednesday: “As well as several check points carried out across Craigavon, we also had some help from you guys! Two phone calls from the public, two arrests for several driving offences including drink driving.

“We were able to assist our night shift colleagues in returning a vehicle to the Drumbeg area which had been taken without permission by a drunk driver. Thanks to an alert member of the public and a swift response from our crews, we’re talking about a vehicle returned rather than another death on our roads.”