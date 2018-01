Police in Dromore have warned residents to be vigilant as they currently responding to a report of an attempted burglary in the village.

Posting the warning on Facebook, PSNI Craigavon said: “Folks please keep eyes out, crews responding now to attempted break in Milebush Road in Dromore. Disturbed by the home owner. These normally come in clusters.

“Phone us IMMEDIATELY with ANY suspicious activity. Keep eyes open, and we’ll update if we get any vehicle details or anything.”