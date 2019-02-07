Police called to deal with agitated male carrying alleged offensive weapon

A Police Armed Response Unit, Dog Unit and other response teams were called to the Banbridge area last night (Wednesday, February 6) to deal with an agitated male carrying an alleged offensive weapon.

A police spokesman said: “Some abysmal and sensational vision from the public both aided and hindered our progress, we arrived alongside our Armed Response Unit, Dog Unit and other response crews to a highly agitated male who was in short order restrained and arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.”