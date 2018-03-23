Police appeal for missing teenager

Police have issued an appeal for help in tracing a teenage girl who has not been seen since Tuesday (March 20)

Orlaith Wolf (16) was last seen in Banbridge.

Police said: “It is highly out of character for her to disappear and understandably her family and ourselves are growing increasingly concerned about her.

“She has links in both Banbridge and Lurgan, however, could be anywhere by now so please share this far and wide.

“Orlaith, if you’re reading this, you’re not in any trouble but we are worried about you. Get in touch with ourselves or your family.

“The incident number is 357 of Thursday. If you know where she is or see her, call 101 immediately.

“Let’s share and get Orlaith home safe.”