Police appeal for ‘Good Samaritan’ to come forward

Police are appealing for a ‘Good Samaritan’ who came to the assistance of an teenage assault victim to come forward.

Police are investigating an assault on a 17-year-old girl, which happened on Monday night (March 26) near the Annagh Bridge, Tandragee Road, Portadown.

They are making a specific appeal to the driver of a white car who stopped and assisted the girl, taking her to a house in the Olde Golf Links area of Portadown.

Detective Sergeant Nelson said: “I would appeal to this driver, who is not connected to this assault in any way, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 22 of 27/03/18, as he may have vital information that could help with our enquiries.”