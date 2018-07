A County Down road has been closed following a serious road traffic collision, police have said.

The PSNI said the incident happened on Aughnacloy Road, at The Corbet, between Banbridge and Castlewellan.



Diversions are in place, including at the Aughnacloy Road / Castlevennon Road junction.



Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.



There are no further details at this time.



Road closed