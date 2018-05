The A1 dual carriageway is closed in both directions between Banbridge and Dromore due to a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision, police have said.

North-bound traffic is diverted via Dromore and south-bound traffic diverted via Gowdystown Road.

HGVs and other large vehicles are being diverted northbound through Lurgan.

Police advice is to avoid area if possible.

There are no further details at this time.