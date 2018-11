Gregory McEvoy, a pigeon enthusiast from Dromore, visited Saint Colman’s Primary School last week to show the children his racing pigeons.

One of the pigeons is named after the school and recently won RPRA Competitions.

‘Saint Colman’s Primary NI’ won the schools section twice, came second and sixth in the final.

The prize money has been donated to the school by Mr McEvoy.

The school would like to thank Gregory for this kind gesture.