Picture special: Rathfriland YFC tractor and truck run

On Saturday, January 4, Rathfriland Young Farmers Club held their annual tractor and truck run with over 60 vehicles in attendance.

As like all events ran by the club in the last year, a donation of proceeds from the tractor and truck run will be going towards the 75th anniversary fund for the Southern Area Hospice Services. The club are looking forward to a busy 2020, with their next club meeting on Monday, January 13 and their club AGM on Monday, January 27.

