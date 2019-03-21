Philippines adventure for local hairdresser

A Dromara hairdresser has been chosen by global haircare brand, Schwarzkopf Professional to join their 2019 charity initiative, Shaping Futures, supported by the Fritz Henkel Stiftung.

Rachel Kirk, who owns Brassy2sassy Hair Parlour, will join seven other UK hairdressers as they travel to the Philippines in April as part of the Shaping Futures team, headed by UK Shaping Futures’ ambassador, Janet Maitland.

The group will spend a total of six weeks teaching the young people the essentials of hairdressing, from cutting and colouring through to styling.

Rachel said: “I was completely over the moon when I got the phone call to say I had been selected to become a Shaping Futures volunteer.

“This is one of the biggest achievements of my life. I feel that after all my years of training, I can now show my skills to someone to change their life and give them a better chance of a better future.”

Kay Brady, National PPS Manager UK & IRE for Schwarzkopf Professional, said: “It’s because of the passion, dedication and spirit of people like Rachel that we are able to run Shaping Futures, and offer young people a chance of a new life.

“This programme is incredibly important and over the past 10 years, we’ve helped hundreds of youngsters from the SOS Children’s Villages fulfil their dreams and aspirations. We are incredibly proud of all the people involved in the initiative, but especially the young people who fight every day to create their own futures; they are inspirations to us all.”

Each volunteer has been asked to fundraise around £1500 for the SOS Children’s Villages charity and the additional money needed to cover their expenses.