Petrol station owners should take steps to ‘reduce police burden’ says MLA

Petrol station owners should implement pre-pay systems or install “electronic payment machines” so police officers no longer have to spend time investigating so-called “drive-offs”, an Upper Bann MLA has said.

The UUP’s Doug Beattie MC said already-stretched PSNI resources are being dedicated to tracking down individuals who drive off without paying for their fuel, and claimed their is “an easy solution to the problem” which would leave officers free to “be out meeting the real policing challenges that affect all our communities.”

Claiming that local police are already under “severe resource pressures”, Mr Beattie commented: “One of the many issues the PSNI have to deal with is petrol station drive-offs. These drive-offs are often individuals who have inadvertently forgotten to pay for their fuel, or indeed individuals who deliberately decided to drive off in an attempt to avoid paying. On many instances the petrol station will call the PSNI and report a crime – which it clearly is – and the issue of finding the individual who has driven off falls to the police. The reality being that on some occasions tracking down an individual who has - deliberately or inadvertently - not paid his £20 for the petrol could cost the PSNI as much as £200 in officer hours and other police resources.”

Suggesting that petrol station owners should take responsibility for helping to combat such crime, Mr Beattie continued: “Of course the petrol station has a part to play and they do in the main take that seriously. They have signage reminding people to pay for their fuel or to ensure they have the ability to pay for their fuel. In some cases, if they can identify the car and the owner and they have the telephone number they can and do ring to explain and in most cases it is just an absent minded individual who was distracted and forgot to pay. Therefore, the issue is solved. But if - in the end - it is not resolved it becomes a police mater and it is becoming a real drain on their ever decreasing resources.

“To that end I think it is fair that petrol station owners, the large and the small, look at ways of taking responsibility for their own businesses and reduce this police burden. Some already have pre-pay petrol pumps which stops the issue of anyone doing a runner – deliberately or otherwise. The question is then, why can all petrol stations not be either pre-pay or have electronic payment machines catering for all ages and all technologies?

“In the end we want our police force to be out meeting the real policing challenges that affect all our communities and that is not to say that theft from a petrol station is not a real challenge. Instead it is saying that there is a very easy solution to that particular problem and if we adopt it the PSNI are free to do other tasks.”

In 2016 the PSNI introduced a pilot scheme in two districts - Lisburn and Castlereagh, and Ards and North Down - which put the onus on petrol station retailers to track down drivers who fail to pay.

The scheme was criticised by several politicians and retailers, with some claiming it would only make the problem of drive-offs worse.