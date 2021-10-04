A major outage has caused Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to crash.

The three popular apps are all owned by Facebook and are run on a shared infrastructure.

Why are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp not working?

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down due to a power outage.

They stopped working for users shortly before 17:00 due to a major power outage.

Facebook Messenger and Facebook Workplace have also being impacted.

Users are also reporting issues with Sky and 02 outages across the UK, with issues beginning shortly before 17:00.

Facebook have yet to give a statement regarding the issue.