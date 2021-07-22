Tributes paid to Banbridge Councillor

DUP leadr Sir Jeffrey Donaldson led the tributes, saying: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague Alderman Junior McCrum.

“Junior was a faithful and dedicated public servant for the people of Banbridge, being first elected in 2005.

“He dedicated 16 years of his life to helping his local community on Banbridge District Council and then latterly on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

“He was a diligent and consistent member of the Democratic Unionist Party.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sharon and his children and wider family circle, who can taken comfort in the fact that Junior has fought a good fight and finished the course.”

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed her sympathy to the family and friends of Alderman Junior McCrum and paid tribute to his work as an elected representative.

Carla Lockhart said, “It was with real sadness this evening that I learned of the death of my Upper Bann colleague Junior McCrum (aged 57).

“To Sharon, Charmain, Ruth and Matthew I extend my deepest sympathies.

“Their care for Junior over the past couple of years is testimony to their love as a family.

“First and foremost he was a Godly man who lived his life by his Christian principles. Never ashamed to speak of his Saviour or take a stand for what he believed was right. Junior was also a dedicated public servant and lifelong DUP member and long serving Councillor. He has served the people of this area faithfully over many years and his loss will be keenly felt by all who knew him. No matter what the problem or time of day, Junior put others first and sought to help in any way he could.

“I always referred to him as my second Dad as he treated me like a daughter. He covered hundreds of miles on the canvass trail for me and colleagues over the years and on days when it was freezing cold and numbers were few, Junior was there with his heated seats and sometimes a warm drink.

“Whilst it is a very personal loss because of how he looked after and supported me over many years, our thoughts are very much with his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they now organise a funeral but also for the weeks and months ahead as Junior will be greatly missed.”

Alliance Councillor Brian Pope also extended his sympathy to the family. He said: “On behalf of my Alliance Party colleagues, and myself, I wish Alderman Junior McCrum’s family our sincere condolences following the very sad news of his passing.

“We were greatly saddened to hear the news and want to pay tribute to his many years of public service and hard work for the local community.

“Junior will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family circle and friends at this difficult time.”

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Alderman Glenn Barr, has also paid tribute to the veteran councillor.

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Alderman Junior McCrum,” he said.

“Junior was a dedicated Councillor in the Banbridge DEA, along with myself, and worked tirelessly over the years for his constituents.