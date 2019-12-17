Strictly Come Dancing for cancer patients

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland has teamed up with Dance Associate to bring their fun, glitz and glam, Strictly Come Dancing series to Banbridge for the first time ever.

The charity is looking for keen dancers to quit being sofa critics, pull on their dancing shoes – and raise some much-needed cash for its counselling service for local people affected by cancer.

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to dance like the Strictly stars but always kept putting it off...now’s your chance!

Or maybe you want to learn something new in a new year, meet new friends or set yourself a challenge to get fitter?

No previous dancing experience is needed as everyone will be taught how to strut their stuff on the dancefloor by the professional ballroom dance teachers from Dance Associate.

Rehearsals start the week of January 6 2020 and continue weekly with a grand finale take place on April 4 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

Tickets will be available for friends, family and the general public, so watch this space for more details.

Joanne Smith, Community Fundraising Officer, Cancer Focus NI said: “We are so excited to bring our Strictly series to Banbridge and to launch our recruitment drive for this exciting event.

“I’d really encourage anyone who has danced around the living room wishing they were a star of Strictly to sign up – it is an unforgettable experience and a brilliant opportunity to make your dream come true.

“It’s a great chance at the beginning of a new year to learn something new, improve your fitness, make new friends and have a fab-u-loussssssss time while raising money for such a great cause.

“All the money raised will go towards our counselling service which is an invaluable life-changing service for patients and their families.”

Cancer Focus NI has supported many people throghout Northern Ireland through their experience of cancer.

When you, or someone close to you, has cancer it’s normal to feel anxious, frightened and worried about the future.

These feelings can be confusing and overwhelming and it can help to talk to someone who understands.

Cancer Focus NI’s counselling service gives you time to talk one-to-one in a safe, non-judgmental environment about what is important to you.

It’s a personal service that can help you adjust to a cancer diagnosis and move on with your life – and it’s also there for your family.

The charity also offers bereavement counselling for those who have lost a loved one.

Anyone wishing to sign up for the Strictly Come Dancing series in Banbridge or who wants more information about the event simply email fundraising@cancerfocusni.org or call 028 9066 3281.

If you have concerns about cancer, you can also speak to a specialist nurse on the Cancer Focus NI free Nurse Line, 0800 783 3339.

For more information about the service they provide please go online at https://cancerfocusni.org/