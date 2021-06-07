'Shock and sadness' after popular priest Fr Tony Corr dies suddenly

Fr Corr, a native of Craigavon, Co Armagh, had been Parish Priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes and also Vicar General of the Diocese of Dromore.

Fr Corr's brother Kieran said this morning: "I'm sure most of you know by now that we lost our brother yesterday.

"The entire family circle is in shock and totally devastated.

Fr Tony Corr

"My heart is literally ripped in two. R. I. P. Fr Tony Corr. My brother."

Kieran said his brother would have been 58 years old on Tuesday and everyone is in shock. "We are just devastated," he said.

A spokesperson for Moyraverty Parish in Craigavon said last night: "It's with great shock and profound sadness that the untimely and sudden death of Fr Tony Corr has been confirmed this evening.

"A native son of Moyraverty parish, he was most recently parish priest of Donaghmore and Aghaderg parishes, and Vicar General of the diocese of Dromore.

Fr Tony Corr

"Only yesterday he posted congratulations to the P4 children whose First Communion he had celebrated earlier.

"He was an outstandingly pastoral priest, funny, compassionate, efficient, and devoted to Our Lady. The picture below comes from his parishes' page, taken in Medjugorje, and he was a regular in Lourdes with the diocesan pilgrimage.

"Our deepest sympathies go his sister, brothers, nieces and nephews and many friends, parishioners and brother priests. Further arrangements will be made known later on funeraltimes.com."

