Royal Ulster Winter Fair tickets available online
Visitors to the Royal Ulster Winter Fair in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank can purchase their tickets online in advance of this premier annual dairy event taking place on Thursday 9th December from 9am to 6pm at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 3:42 pm
Tickets can be bought ahead of the 35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair online at www.winterfair.org.uk.
Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge when a valid membership card is produced.
Conditions of entry (proof of Covid-19 status) can be found online.
To keep up to date with the latest news and developments from the Royal Ulster Winter Fair, visit www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.