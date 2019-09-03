Peaky Flautists...Monaghan Auld Fife And Drum Band members, Stewart Waller, left, and Mark Patterson pictured at the Black Saturday field in Dungannon. INNL36-219.

Royal Black Last Saturday parades in Ballymoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore

Around 17,000 Sir Knights and more than 70 bands converged on six venues at the weekend for the Royal Black Institution’s annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations.

Large crowds of family, friends and spectators were in attendance at the parades in Ballmoney, Ballygowan, Dungannon, Holywood, Garvagh and Seskinore

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson joined around 3,000 members on parade in Ballymoney where the Co Antrim demonstration was being hosted

The parade in Dungannon. INNL36-216.
On the march in Dungannon on Saturday. INNL36-215.
The parade makes its way through The Milltown area of Dungannon on the way back to the field on Saturday.INNL36-214.
Portadown Sir Knights, Victor Fleming, left, and David Pepper. INNL36-212.
