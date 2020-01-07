Local councillors have hit out at those responsible for the latest fly-tipping incident recorded in Katesbridge.

Ulster Unionist Councillors Jill Macauley and Kyle Savage have called for what they described as a “more concentrated effort” to detect and deter those continuing to illegally dump in rural areas across the Borough.

The latest incident was on the Kilkinamurry Road, just outside Katesbridge where pictures, furniture, electrical goods and bags of household litter had been dumped on the side of the road.

In a joint statement Councillors Macauley and Savage said: “Illegal dumping is continuing to blight our local area. Fly tipping is unwanted and unacceptable, with our countryside and rural villages treated as dumping grounds, causing an eyesore and an environmental hazard.

“Those responsible clearly lack moral integrity, preferring to skulk about in the dead of night, taking the easy approach of dumping their rubbish rather than driving a few more miles to Rathfriland Amenity Site to disposed of it properly.

“Our message to them is ‘grow up, wise up and educate yourself’ about how to appropriately dispose of unwanted household items and have some civic pride in your local area.

“Those engaged in fly-tipping display a serious lack of intelligence and sense of belonging within the local community. The fact that two of the Borough’s council amenity sites are only a few miles from Katesbridge and have extensive opening hours each week, even throughout the holiday period, means there was no excuse for illegal dumping.”

They added: “What a shame those who dumped it could not be bothered going the extra few miles to the local civic amenity site. We have requested it’s urgent removal and plan to meet with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council’s cleansing staff over the coming days to determine what more can be done to protect the district against increasing unwanted fly-tipping.”