Police are appealing for information to help locate a missing teenager from the Portadown area.

Officers are currently looking for Wendy Vaz (15).

Wendy Vaz. PSNI image.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She is suspected to be in the Banbridge area

“If you have seen her, please make contact with police via 101, quoting incident reference number 1988 of February 3 2020.”