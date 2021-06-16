Parishioners step out in aid of Air Ambulance

Sharon Martin, Sylvia Cardwell and Fiona Montgomery, parishioners and volunteers of Annaclone Parish Church

On Saturday August 7, the Church are inviting everyone to join them for their ‘Teddies 10 mile Step-Out’ as they walk 10 miles to raise funds for the place of worship with a proportion of funds raised to be given to Air Ambulance NI

The route will be the Scarva Towpath beginning at the Visitors Centre and will begin at 11am. Everyone is welcome along and bring your teddy.

For the second year running, the Church have chosen Air Ambulance NI as their charity partner, as this is an incredible service in the rural community, in which the Church is set. Each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m each year is needed to keep the service operational.