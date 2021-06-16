Parishioners step out in aid of Air Ambulance
Annaclone Parish Church want to give back and say thanks to the medical profession, as well as raising much needed funds for the upkeep and maintenance of the local Church of Ireland, set in the quaint village of Annaclone.
On Saturday August 7, the Church are inviting everyone to join them for their ‘Teddies 10 mile Step-Out’ as they walk 10 miles to raise funds for the place of worship with a proportion of funds raised to be given to Air Ambulance NI
The route will be the Scarva Towpath beginning at the Visitors Centre and will begin at 11am. Everyone is welcome along and bring your teddy.
For the second year running, the Church have chosen Air Ambulance NI as their charity partner, as this is an incredible service in the rural community, in which the Church is set. Each day costs in the region of £5,500 and £2m each year is needed to keep the service operational.
If you want to sponsor the event, you can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teddies-step-out or by telephoning 07754076759.