New rector at Kilmore is a familiar face

He succeeds the Rev Rosie Diffin and was instituted on Monday night, June 7, by the Archbishop of Armagh, The Most Reverend John McDowell during a service in St Saviour’s Parish Church, The Dobbin.

“It’s great to be here to serve the people of Kilmore and The Dobbin in their walk with Jesus,” said Carlton, who is married to primary school teacher, Jane, and has been ordained almost 14 years.

He spent a long career in journalism and public relations during which he trained for ministry in the Church of Ireland and served in several parishes in the Diocese of Down and Dromore.

After getting a start in the Banbridge Chronicle back in 1986, he worked, for what was then Morton Newspapers, writing for titles – The Portadown Times, The Mid Ulster Mail and The Dromore Leader before moving into business journalism.

He also worked for The Telegraph and Argus in Bradford.

With his move into the ministry he served in several parishes before spending the last four years in the Parish of Magheralin, which includes Magheralin Parish Church and St Saviour’s, Dollingstown.

“It’s been a privilege to serve in Magheralin and Dollingstown where the people have been wonderful to Jane and myself,” said Carlton. “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time here and it will be sad to leave.

“I’m most grateful to the rector, Rev Simon Genoe, and the select vestry for their love and support over the years.

“But it’s time to move on and when God calls I find it’s usually a good idea to follow!

“And so we are excited to go to Kilmore and The Dobbin and look forward to serving the people there as we explore what God has planned for us all together in that small part of his kingdom.”

