McNamara brothers crowned finalists at SuperValu SuperStars awards

Two brothers from Dromore have been honoured as Community Group Finalists in this year’s SuperValu SuperStars awards.

Reece and Jordan McNamara were nominated for the Community Group SuperStar award for their part in helping their parents to set up local charity FASD Aware NI, which raises awareness for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

Both boys suffer from FASD, which has resulted in organic brain damage, speech and language problems and learning difficulties, but they are very proud to be play a large part in the charity, assisting with fundraising and working with the associated support groups.

This year, the brothers undertook their greatest challenge to date by walking the Stairway to Heaven trail in Co. Fermanagh in memory of a fellow FASD sufferer.

Reece and Jordan received the accolade at a prestigious awards ceremony at Titanic Hotel last Thursday and also received SuperValu vouchers.

Returning for a third year, this initiative recognises those that have gone beyond the call of duty to help people and communities in need.

Brendan Gallen, Head of Marketing, Musgrave NI said: “With SuperValu SuperStars, we set out to uncover and recognise remarkable individuals, including adults, children, community groups and people that have gone beyond the call of duty.

“The competition was extremely tough; each and every finalist should be very proud of their achievements. Our congratulations go to all of our winners, who are very deserving of their newfound SuperStar status.”

Judge and host Pamela Ballantine added: “It was an honour to meet these inspirational individuals and to see them receive such well-deserved recognition for their achievements.”