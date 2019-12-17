May earns lifetime achievement award

Dromore lady, May Kinkaid, has been presented with the prestigious British Red Cross Henri Dunant Lifetime Achievement award.

May joined the Red Cross an amazing 50 years ago and has been a valuable assest every since.

May is pictured with several of her Red Cross colleagues

She was always interested in First Aid and soon became involved in first aid duties at all types of motor cycle events, sidecar and quad races, cycle races, and many other sporting and community ventures.

Over the five decades she has travelled all over the Province and devoted countless hours in duties.

She is an excellent first aider, a first aid trainer, and First Aid Liaison Officer with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland.

She has also participated and been on the winning team in First Aid Competitions as well as training adult and youth team members.

May is pictured with British Red Cross NI fundraiser Charlie King

May has done more than her share of fund raising for Red Cross, spending many hours with a collection box/bucket in her hands, ready to promote Red Cross and getting a good response with her open, friendly attitude.

She was also a member of Central Council for several years.

May is always ready to help in any way she can, and a source of valuable information gained from her years of experience.

Praising May, Lindsay Beacom from Red Cross urged others to join: “The community reserve volunteer program is a new volunteering opportunity allowing you to make a difference during a flood, fire or any other major emergency near you. We have been working with Aviva since 2017 to develop a network of people across the UK who are ready to make a difference during an emergency in their local community. Anyone can become a community reserve volunteer.”