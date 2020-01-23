Masonic supports Charity work

Spa Masonic Lodge 703 and Spa Royal Arch Chapter 703, which has members from the local area, recently presented a cheque for £1,200 to The Grand Master of Irish Freemasons, M. W. Bro. Douglas T Grey to boost his Grand Masters Festival of charity “Vision 2020”.

The chosen Charities for Vision 2020 are Medecins sans Frontieres, Simon Communities of Ireland, Simon Community Northern Ireland and the Royal National Life boat Institution. Contributions to each of the Charities will be used to fund appropriate projects thereby providing visible legacies for both Freemasons and non masons to reflect on. It is hoped that one of the projects will be the replacement of a portacabin with a permanent life boat station on Lough Erne. There will also be permanent accommodation provided for homeless people both north and south as well as a project to assist in the vaccination of women and children in Africa to prevent the spread of disease. The donation of £1200 was the result of activities held by both bodies and the cheque for Spa Masonic Lodge was presented by the W. Bro. Roy Keatings and that of Spa Royal Arch Chapter by Norman Farquhar, Excellent King.