Masonic Family Carol Service

Pictured are M Eand S Comp Gordon Leathem BEM, Supreme Grand King, R W Bro Brian Gardner, Provincial Deputy Grand Master, R W Bro John Clarke, Provincial Grand Master of Down, W Bro Trevor Waddell, Chairman of Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee, Rev Dr Mark Gray, Councillor Alan Givan, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mrs Elizabeth Givan, Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, R W Bro Gilbert Irvine - Provincial Grand Master of Armagh'Back: R E Sir Knt Arnold Imrie, Provincial Deputy Grand Superintendent, V Ex Comp Alan Woods, Trustee BDMCC, W Bro Mike Robinson, Trustee BDMCC, R W Bro David Selby, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, R W Bro Harold Henning, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, R W Bro Frank Williams, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, M Ex Comp Neil Coey, District Grand King of Down, R Ex Comp Alan Ferris, District Deputy Grand King, R Ex Comp Roy Humphries, District Assistant Grand King and R W Bro Ivan Boreland, Trustee BDMCC
Pictured are M Eand S Comp Gordon Leathem BEM, Supreme Grand King, R W Bro Brian Gardner, Provincial Deputy Grand Master, R W Bro John Clarke, Provincial Grand Master of Down, W Bro Trevor Waddell, Chairman of Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee, Rev Dr Mark Gray, Councillor Alan Givan, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mrs Elizabeth Givan, Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, R W Bro Gilbert Irvine - Provincial Grand Master of Armagh'Back: R E Sir Knt Arnold Imrie, Provincial Deputy Grand Superintendent, V Ex Comp Alan Woods, Trustee BDMCC, W Bro Mike Robinson, Trustee BDMCC, R W Bro David Selby, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, R W Bro Harold Henning, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, R W Bro Frank Williams, Provincial Assistant Grand Master, M Ex Comp Neil Coey, District Grand King of Down, R Ex Comp Alan Ferris, District Deputy Grand King, R Ex Comp Roy Humphries, District Assistant Grand King and R W Bro Ivan Boreland, Trustee BDMCC

The annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee’s Family Carol Service was held on Sunday, December 8.

The event took place in Bannside Presbyterian Church, Banbridge and was once again a huge success.

Pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

Pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

This is the sixth year the Service has been held there and the Committee is indebted to the Congregation and Kirk Session for their continuing support.

Over 400 Masons, family and friends attended and distinguished guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan and Mrs Elizabeth Givan, the Provincial Grand Master of Down, R W Bro John Clarke, the Deputy Grand Master of Ireland R W Bro Rodney McCurley, the Grand King of Ireland M Ex and S Comp Gordon Leathem, District Grand King of Down, M E Comp Neil Coey and the Provincial Grand Master of Armagh R W Bro Gilbert Irvine.

The service was led by the Rev Dr Mark Gray, the organist was V E Sir Kt Stephen Thompson and music was provided by the Banbridge Silver Band, conducted by W Bro

Jimmy Robinson, and the Accolade Community Choir with their principles Vessie Ivanova and Nikolay Ivanov.

The guests pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

The guests pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

The readers and collectors represented Lodges, Chapters and Councils based in Banbridge, Ballyward, Blaris, Cargycreevy, Dromore, Hillsborough, Loughbrickland Magheralin and Magherally.

The collection in aid of the Down Masonic Widows’ Fund raised a fantastic £1,637. Well done to everyone involved.

Accolade Community Choir pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

Accolade Community Choir pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service