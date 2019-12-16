Masonic Family Carol Service

The annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee’s Family Carol Service was held on Sunday, December 8.

The event took place in Bannside Presbyterian Church, Banbridge and was once again a huge success.

Pictured at the annual Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee's Family Carol Service

This is the sixth year the Service has been held there and the Committee is indebted to the Congregation and Kirk Session for their continuing support.

Over 400 Masons, family and friends attended and distinguished guests included the Mayor and Mayoress of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Alan Givan and Mrs Elizabeth Givan, the Provincial Grand Master of Down, R W Bro John Clarke, the Deputy Grand Master of Ireland R W Bro Rodney McCurley, the Grand King of Ireland M Ex and S Comp Gordon Leathem, District Grand King of Down, M E Comp Neil Coey and the Provincial Grand Master of Armagh R W Bro Gilbert Irvine.

The service was led by the Rev Dr Mark Gray, the organist was V E Sir Kt Stephen Thompson and music was provided by the Banbridge Silver Band, conducted by W Bro

Jimmy Robinson, and the Accolade Community Choir with their principles Vessie Ivanova and Nikolay Ivanov.

The readers and collectors represented Lodges, Chapters and Councils based in Banbridge, Ballyward, Blaris, Cargycreevy, Dromore, Hillsborough, Loughbrickland Magheralin and Magherally.

The collection in aid of the Down Masonic Widows’ Fund raised a fantastic £1,637. Well done to everyone involved.