Lockhart congratulates the McKee family

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart has congratulated the Aaron and Judith McKee for a successful coffee morning they hosted for Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Speaking after Saturday’s event along with DUP colleagues Cllr Junior McCrum, Paul Greenfield and Mark Baxter, Carla Lockhart said: “A day like this is all about highlighting the illness that Grace has and also the amazing work done by both the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Donald School.

“I am delighted that such a large amount of money was raised and congratulate Aron, Judith and Rebecca for all the work they put in. It is great to see Grace developing and growing and our prayer is that she continues to have a good quality of life and continues to bring much happiness to her mum, dad and sister. It’s never too late to donate and anyone can find the Facebook page with the contact details for Aron, Judith or via my office.”