‘Government must support older people’
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has written to the Communities Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer to urge them to do all they can to enhance support for older people to meet the challenges of rising prices, particularly in relation to fuel prices and the triple lock on pensions.
Mrs Lockhart said: “These are particularly difficult times for local families.
Household budgets are stretched with rising costs, whether that be food or fuel. Inflation is driving up the cost of living and income is not rising at the same pace. It is very challenging.
“For our pensioners the impact of this can be particularly acute. This week I had discussions with representatives of Age Sector Platform particularly long time pensioners campaigner, Mr Nixon Armstrong who outlined the concerns of their members in relation to the cost of heating their homes, and the threat to pensions.
“We need both the Northern Ireland Executive and the Government at Westminster to step up with new ways to support the vulnerable at this challenging time. Enhanced support for existing heating support, or indeed an extension of the Warm Homes Discount Scheme, could really help this Winter. I have written to the Executive and Government asking for this to be explored and await their response.”