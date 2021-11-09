‘Government must support older people’

Carla Lockhart MP with pensioners campaigner, Mr Nixon Armstrong from Upper Bann

Mrs Lockhart said: “These are particularly difficult times for local families.

Household budgets are stretched with rising costs, whether that be food or fuel. Inflation is driving up the cost of living and income is not rising at the same pace. It is very challenging.

“For our pensioners the impact of this can be particularly acute. This week I had discussions with representatives of Age Sector Platform particularly long time pensioners campaigner, Mr Nixon Armstrong who outlined the concerns of their members in relation to the cost of heating their homes, and the threat to pensions.