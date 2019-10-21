First party for Doggos Day Care

Doggos Doggy Day Care of Dromore recently celebrated their first birthday with treats for all doggo clients and owners.

Along with fun and games, the inaugural birthday celebration offered all clients a complimentary gift voucher for a pet portrait session with Graham Crichton Photography.

Doggos Doggy Day Care clients enjoy the party

Doggos on Mossvale Road first opened their doors on October 15 2018 and has continued to go and expand its services ever since. First and foremost, Doggos provides a day time doggy day care service from 7am to 6.30pm, Monday to Friday. Within the first six months, the business has taken on new members of staff, established a dog grooming service with its Doggos Doggy Day Spa, and have partnered with Teaching Tails to provide training classes for puppies.

If Doggos’ Facebook reviews are anything to go by, the business has been a welcome addition to the local community. Clients have described Doggos as a ‘Super day care for your dog, plenty of fun and socialising’ and have praised the staff for their dedication to dog safety, enrichment play and of course, plenty of cuddles.

Admiration for the service has not been limited to human clients, as evidenced by one enthusiastic guest who, in the first few months, was known to regularly escape from his owner’s garden in an attempt to return to Doggos for more cuddles and fun.

Business partners Susan McKee, Peter McCarter, and Elwira Wojtysiak are thrilled with the level of support the Doggy Day Care has received and want to extend their thanks to all their loyal clients and the local community.

Doggos first birthday cake

With over 100 clients, they are showing no signs of slowing down and have more plans for the future, including bringing Dromore its first Christmas Barket on December 14 from 12pm to 3pm at Via Wings at Wellington Place. Dogs will be able to have their photo taken with Santa Paws and there will be stalls featuring dog toys, accessories, treats and more.