Dromore scoop IPB award

Dromore was honoured at the all-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards held in Kilkenny recently.

The town took top spot in the over 5000 population category, beating off competition from Randalstown, County Antrim and Ennis, County Clare.

The judges said: “Words cannot adequately describe the wonderful journey of commitment, volunteerism, initiative, drive, resilience and pure wholesome care, where a

community demonstrated to the judges the true meaning of Pride of Place.

“It is about a community that just gets up and takes action to ensure all who are vulnerable through poverty, being different, deprivation, isolation or self- esteem, are cared for and cherished with meaningful actions and love.

“The presentation to an appreciative large audience was supported by testimonials which truly reflected the work of this community under the auspices of Via Wings. Overall, the judges left this place feeling humbled, inspired and honoured to bear witness to Pride of Place in action.”

900 representatives from counties across Ireland gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel for the awards, hosted by Kilkenny County Council.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling said; “These Awards continue to be as important as ever after all these years and the purpose of the

awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman of Co-operation Ireland said: “Pride of Place deserves its position as one of the most prestigious community awards on the island of Ireland and Co-operation Ireland is delighted that it continues to go from strength to strength.”

George Jones Chairman, IPB Insurance said: “IPB Insurance is proud to be title sponsors of Pride of Place and most importantly what these Awards represent. As a mutual insurer of local authorities and their communities, these awards are an excellent fit as they recognise how volunteerism at a local level

delivers an all-island social impact creating better places to live, work and socialise.”