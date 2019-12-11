Dromore Methodists are gearing up for a Christmas Tree Festival to be held this Friday, December 13 to Sunday 15.

This will hopefully be their last big fundraising push to clear the cost of building the halls and new rooms 10 years ago.

Entrance to the Festival will be through the main doors of the church on Maypole Hill (the street with the Chemists shops in Dromore). Walk into the church sanctuary and you will discover a space transformed by lights and creativity.

Trees decorated or sponsored by local people, churches, organisations and businesses will delight , while musicians and singers will play live Christmas music on the hour.

Take a seat, close your eyes, pray and invite God to bring you into not ‘that Christmassy feeling’ but the deep joy that comes from knowing Him through Jesus Christ.

There will be a number of points where guets can interact with the trees – for instance add to the decorations of a tree with your own words of joy and thanksgiving, post prayer requests for personal needs and other situations around the world at the Prayer Tree, and use the Blue Christmas ‘remembering’ tree to remember those whose presence we miss due to distance or death. A Kids’ Craft room will be open for children to take some time to also engage with the theme of Christmas Joy.

When you’ve spent some time taking in the Christmas forest, head through the link corridor to the new hall, where hot drinks and festive treats will be served. Viewing of the trees and enjoying refreshments can take place on Friday 2pm-8pm, Saturday 10am-6.30pm and Sunday 2pm-4pm. The suggested donation for entrance is £5 (children £2) and gifts will be gratefully received.

Rev. Ross Harte from Dromore Methodist Church explained: “We are honoured that the Festival will be opened by the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Borough Council, Councillor Mealla Campbell (Friday 2pm). The Methodist North Eastern District Superintendent, the Rev. Philip Agnew, will lead us in prayer during the Opening Ceremony and a local school choir will be singing.

“Our annual Christmas Fair will be happening as usual on Saturday, December 14 (10am-12.30pm), with crafts, cakes, decorations and a range of second-hand books and goods on offer. On the Saturday evening we’re looking forward to Storyteller and Methodist Lay Leader, Mrs. Lynda Neilands, joining us for an informal Worship Night at 7pm. The evening will include lots of singing, and Lynda will be telling Christmas stories.

“The following day (Sunday 15) we’ll be delighted to welcome the Methodist President, the Rev. Sam McGuffin, as preacher for our Sunday morning service at 11am. And the Christmas Tree Festival will conclude with our annual Carol Service at 4.30pm. All special events are open to the public.

“We’re really looking forward to this celebration of joy, and with nearly forty Christmas trees confirmed it promises to be a beautiful and inspiring visit for all who come to view the displays and enjoy refreshments afterwards.”