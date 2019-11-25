Call for road safety measures following another A1 tragedy

Local councillors and MLAs have expressed concerns following another death on the A1 between Banbridge and Dromore.

In a number of statements, officials called for the Department for Infrastructure to urgently implement improved safety measures on this area of the road.

DUP Upper Bann MLA and Westminster candidate Carla Lockhart said: “This is yet another tragedy on this stretch of road as a woman of 75 died following a single vehicle traffic incident. My heartfelt thoughts are with the family of the deceased.

“I was alerted to this accident early on Sunday (November 24). I shuddered to think of another accident resulting in death on this road. We are not aware of the circumstances of this particular accident however we are all to aware of the dangers of this road.

“The number of fatalities and incidents on this road are unusually high. We need to see the police and those responsible for this stretch of road to come forward with proposals to reduce the number of incidents particularly on the Banbridge to Dromore stretch. Too many families have been bereaved and they to will want to know what measures are being put in place so others don’t share their pain. I would urge the Department for Infrastructure to urgently implement improved safety measures. Proposals have been brought forward but not agreed and this needs rectified as soon as possible. I will be pressing the Permanent Secretary to get some movement on this vital matter.”

Alliance Banbridge Councillor Brian Pope also expressed his sympathy adding: “My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victim of this road traffic incident.

“Unfortunately, it is not the first time road safety measures on the A1 have been the focus of attention. I have met with the Department for Infrastructure to express my serious concerns about the situation. It is extremely disappointing the Department has delayed improvements to this road and now we have seen another fatality. The Department needs to urgently bring forward these improvements or at least install temporary safety measures.”

John O’Dowd MLA concluded: “My heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The A1 upgrade must proceed. None of the lodged objections outweigh the need for this work to be completed ASAP.”