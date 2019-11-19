Banbridge Girl Guides discover ‘What is a Politician’!

As part of UK Parliament Week, Banbridge Girl Guides, are discovering ‘What is a Politician’ through a series of simple games that identify the issues they most care about.

The fun and interactive session wwere conducted with the Rainbow section (4 to 7-year olds) and included a mini ballot and writing a letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

One of the Rainbow girls posting her letter to the Prime Minister

Last Thursday at the Seapatrick Church of Ireland, the Rainbow girls talked about issues that were important to them, and through a ballot, voted for more playgrounds with tunnels and a fairy garden.

Rainbow Leader, Nicole McKelvie said: “Girl Guides encourage learning in a fun and engaging way, to provide young girls with confidence, information and friendship for life.

“The issues that our girls care about will vary from how many ice cream shops serve chocolate ice cream with sprinkles to the number of playparks for them to enjoy. We expect great variety and engagement from our Rainbow team.”

Local Alliance Councillor, Brian Pope, attended the interactive session.

He added: “I’m delighted to support one of my local Girl Guides groups to help them understand what a politician does. The purpose of the session is to get them to think about things that are important to them and how they would go about changing it, possibly through a local politician.”