Banbridge celebrate Martin Luther King’s 90th

Dr. Martin Luther King, had he lived, would have been 90 years old this year.

To celebrate his life and reflect on his legacy, a special evening service will take place in Bannside Presbyterian Church, Banbridge on Sunday, September 29 at 7pm.

Singer Rwanda Shaw

The service will involve music, word and image, and members are pleased to have the support of many talented people to make this an evening to remember. Voices Together Community Choir, under the direction of Dave Stewart, will present a selection of songs important to the Civil Rights struggle in America. Accolade Community Choir Banbridge, under the direction of Vessie Ivonov, will also present a selection of songs that reflect the importance of helping one another and of dreaming.

The accomplished poet and writer Willetta Fleming will read her own original poem written in honour of Dr. King and will also present passages from some of his key writings. Originally from Michigan in the USA, Willetta now calls Lisburn home.

Finally, talented singer Rwanda Shaw, another Lisburn resident, will perform two powerful songs that remind us that the struggle for justice, peace and reconciliation goes on. Rwanda is not only a familiar voice for many in Northern Ireland, but she will also be a familiar face from her time as a contestant on the X Factor in 2017.

Rev. Dr. Mark Gray, minister of Bannside Presbyterian said: “This is an important evening, reminding us that Dr. King’s vision, rooted in the Christian prophetic tradition, is as important today as it was back then. Please join us as we honour the life of this modern-day prophet and reflect on the challenge of working for reconciliation and justice in our own day. Everyone is welcome and please plan to stay for a cuppa afterwards!”

There are no tickets needed for this event.