Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Council seeks views of older people

Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr with Council Age Friendly Lead Stephanie Rock, Chair of ABC Age Friendly Alliance, Billy Stewart; and Chair of ABC Seniors Network David Hammerton pictured at Banbridge Civic Building at the Launch of Age Friendly Survey to help with the development of Age Friendly Strategy & Action Plan, which sets out a vision to make the borough a place where older people can live full, active, valued and healthy lives. © Edward Byrne Photography

Targeting over 50s that live in the borough, the questionnaire seeks to find out the positives and challenges of growing older within our communities.

Using the themes from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Age Friendly Framework, the wide-ranging survey will cover topics such as housing, transport, community facilities, social participation as well as employment, outdoor spaces, health services, and more.

Commenting at the launch of the survey, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr said: “With advancements in medical care resulting in improvements in life expectancy, people are living longer and reaching older ages.

“This global phenomenon can be seen right here in the borough, with those aged 65 and over projected to grow by over 65% and those aged 85 and over expected to rise by a staggering 125% in the next 20 years!

“Therefore, it could not be more important for us to ensure our borough adapts to a changing and aging population and ensure structures and processes are in place to support the health and wellbeing of our older residents.

“As a council we value all input and I would encourage residents aged 50 and over to share their views and help us make the borough a great place for all our citizens to live and grow old in.”