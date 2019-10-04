On Sunday, September 22 the Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee hosted its Afternoon Tea for Lodge widows in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

This was the sixth year the event has been held with 150 widows, companions and representatives from 18 Lodges attending.

These included Lodges from Blaris, Hillsborough, Maze, Dromore, Dromara, Magheralin, Loughbrickland, Ballyward, Cargycreevy, Magherally and Banbridge.

The guests were welcomed by the Chairman of the Committee, Trevor Waddell, who was delighted by the large turnout and he thanked Eric Williamson, Trustee of the Down Masonic Widows’ Fund, for funding the event.

The Down Masonic Widows’ Fund was established in 1893 to assist widows of brethren in the Province of Down. As well as sponsoring the afternoon teas the Fund provides annuities of up to £1,600 per annum to widows in financial need. The Fund’s income is derived from donations by Lodges and other Masonic organisations throughout the Province and rental income from its commercial

property portfolio.

At the close Trevor Waddell thanked the Banbridge District Masonic Charity Committee for organising the Afternoon Tea and the management and staff of the

Belmont Hotel for their efforts.