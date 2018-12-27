PCSP offer ‘In Case of Emergency’ card

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP), in partnership with local police is launching a new community safety initiative, in case of emergency card (ICE Card), to make sure people get the best treatment at a time when they need it most.

Indicating who should be contacted in the event of an accident or emergency, the ICE Card also provides your medical information including any conditions or allergies you may have, medication you are taking and your blood type.

An emergency can strike anywhere - you might be far from home, family or friends - and carrying the ICE Card means that your loved ones can be reached quickly and avoids the problem of unlocking mobile for emergency details.

Stressing the importance of carrying an ICE Card, Chair of ABC PCSP, Councillor Joe Nelson commented: “This is a very simple yet effective initiative. Schoolchildren, cyclists, runners, older people and people with acute medical conditions immediately spring to mind, but in fact I think everyone should carry an ICE Card. People don’t think twice about wearing a seatbelt or cycling helmet, but if you had a serious accident you’d like your next of kin to know as soon as possible and you’d want the best care possible in a medical emergency. Almost everyone carries a wallet or purse with them so this is the ideal place to keep an ICE Card”.

Chief Inspector Barney O’Connor commented: “PSNI is fully supportive of this initiative which is straightforward, practical and user-friendly and provides families reassurance that a loved one has personal information accessible in all emergency situations. Ideal for use whether you are a student studying away from home, an older person or someone with a medical condition.”

The ICE Card ensures all the essential information is accessible in one place meaning it could help save lives, provide the best help and care, as well as make sure your next of kin can be contacted promptly.

Information about medications and allergies helps ambulance personnel make better decisions about treatments they can give you and crucially in the case of heavy blood loss, it is important for emergency staff to know your blood type. In the case of people with conditions such as

Alzheimer’s it can help a person who may be confused contact their family and avoid any unnecessary distress.

The cards are initially being rolled out at PCSP and PSNI engagement events and through groups. For more information on how to get an ICE Card please contact PCSP Project Officer, Billy Stewart on 028 3752 9672 or by emailing william.stewart@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.