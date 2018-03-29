Paving the way to success

Local paving and walling manufacturer, Tobermore, has been awarded with a coveted ‘One to Watch’ status.

This is a business accreditation which recognises companies that have proven successful workplace engagement with employees and show promising signs for the future.

Achieving a ‘One to Watch’ accreditation takes a score of at least 600 and reflects organisations with ‘good’ levels of workplace engagement and Tobermore was awarded an admirable 657 points in this national programme.

The areas Tobermore proved strongest in were leadership and promoting confidence in employees with 89% of staff in agreement that the organisation is run on strong values and principles and 92% of staff with the belief that they can make a valuable contribution of the success of the organisation.

David Henderson, Managing Director at Tobermore, commented: “This is a great achievement for the company and it makes me very proud that the structure, ethics and culture of continuous improvement we have put in place for our team is working effectively.

“I’ve always said that our people are the backbone of the company and it’s important that our team feel actively involved in the growth and progression of the business.”

Tobermore’s engagement with their employees is evident with the years of service accolades that are awarded to staff after every five years of employment as mark of appreciation for their hard work and loyalty.

Many of these employees have been with the company for decades – a remarkable achievement for a company in the current fast-paced world of work.

AXA, Boden, Apex Hotels Ltd and Arsenal Football Club are among the many high profile organisations awarded with the ‘One to Watch’ accreditation. Visit www.b.co.uk/accreditation/ones-to-watch for more information on this year’s success list.

If you are interested in pursuing a career at Tobermore, please visit www.tobermore.co.uk/careers for information on positions currently available.