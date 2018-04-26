Patient sexually assaulted nurse

A Lurgan man who sexually assaulted a nurse who was treating him was jailed for three months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Gregory Kidd (45), Ardboe Drive, Lurgan, who appeared in court by videolink from Maghaberry prison, was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

He admitted that on May 18 last year he intentionally touched a female and that the touching was sexual and she did not consent.

A barrister representing the defendant said Kidd had been hospitalised and while coming down from alcohol was proscribed heavy sedatives and anti-psychotic drugs.

“It was out of character,” said the barrister who added that while Kidd could not remember what did happen it did not give him any excuse to act the way he did.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a very serious offence and it was as bad an assault she had come across.

She said she was taking into account his lack of previous record until she read the pre-sentence report.

The judge added that she felt ‘disgusted and sick to the pit of my stomach’ reading about sexism when sexual assault is taken in such a glib way and showed no remorse for the injured party.

She added this was a sexual assault on a nurse who was there to treat the defendant and it was so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

“There is absolutely no excuse for behaving in this fashion,” said Judge Kelly.