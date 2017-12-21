Over £4000 raised during Christmas fair

On a beautiful sunny Autumn day the Kinnaird’s opened their home, outside Hillsborough, on behalf of the RBHSC - Ladies League for their annual Christmas Fair.

This is the seventh year they have held the event and a record breaking amount of £4305 was raised for the Children’s Hospital.

Lucinda presented the cheque to Barbara Moneypenny, Chairperson of the Ladies League.

Lucinda, Nigel and the committee would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up and started their Christmas shopping.