Our David switches boilers for billboards

Local Banbridge man and Natural Gas Installer, David Vincent of DV Plumbing and Heating has switched boilers for billboards as he heads up firmus energy’s latest Natural Gas advertising campaign.

Speaking about his involvement in the Banbridge campaign, David said: “It was quite surreal seeing my face on the billboard above Friar Tuck’s on Bridge Street, it’s definitely attracted a lot of attention.

“My family keep messaging me when they see me somewhere new, like the adbox outside Tesco or on the side of a bus.

“I’m getting a lot of stick for having my face all over the town but it’s great to get the word out about natural gas – it’s definitely the way forward.”

David continued: “The campaign will run again mid-August and I am making preparations with firmus energy to video my next install – this will be shown on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter and aims to educate people who may be unsure of the installation process.

“It’s all very exciting.”

David works largely in the Banbridge area, which has seen a dramatic increase in connections over the last five years.

There are over 1,200 existing customers in Banbridge and firmus energy will lay a further 14,678m of pipeline this year to deliver natural gas for local residents.

With over 35 years of experience in the plumbing and heating industry, customers can be reassured they are in safe hands with DV Plumbing and Heating.

David has a dedicated team of three fitting staff managing new connections in Banbridge, upgrading over 200 homes and businesses from oil to natural gas every year.

If you fancy meeting your ‘local celebrity’ to chat about upgrading your home to natural gas then pop along to the Coach Complex, Banbridge on Saturday, August 11 from 10am-3pm, where David will be hosting a Natural Gas Information Day alongside firmus energy.

Ideal Boiler Manufactures and EPH Controls will also be on hand to offer advice on upgrading to natural gas.

The event is free of charge and open to anyone with an interest in upgrading to natural gas. Refreshments will be available.

If you are unable to attend but would like to discuss the option of natural gas for your home or business you can speak with firmus energy’s specialist energy advisers (0800 032 4567) or DV Plumbing and Heating (07775811370) about getting connected.

Customers who register their interest by August 31 can choose from £150 cashback or 0% APR.

For more information visit firmusenergy.co.uk/installer

* firmus energy is an integrated natural gas distribution and supply company, based in Antrim.

Since 2006, firmus energy has connected over 36,000 customers in its network area (outside greater Belfast) and supplies over 86,000 with natural gas across Northern Ireland.

By the end of 2018 it will have invested an additional £1.1m to extend the natural gas network in Banbridge by a further 14,678m, making this alternative, energy efficient fuel available to a further 1,300 homes and businesses.