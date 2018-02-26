WEATHER WARNING: Yellow warning for snow extended to Friday evening

The Met Office has confirmed that a Yellow Weather warning for snow will extend to Friday evening.

According to the Met Office between 00:05 on Friday and 18:00 there is "potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, to affect much of Northern Ireland".

Already the Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow in the eastern half of Northern Ireland from 4am-9pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office said that by the end of Wednesday, more than 20cm of snow may have accumulated in some parts of eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

And there is a yellow weather warning for snow for all of Thursday.

The advice for Friday adds: "There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with stranded vehicles and passengers.

"There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephones, may occur."

The Chief Forecaster said: A weather system is expected to continue to move north into Friday and has potential to produce widespread snow, accompanied by strong winds.

"As less cold air follows from the south, there is a chance of snow turning to freezing rain bringing an additional ice risk.

"There is still uncertainty in how this system will develop but there is a small chance of the combined effects of snow, strong winds and ice leading to severe impacts."

It has today been reported that Storm Emma is expected to hit the UK on Thursday or Friday with potential blizzard condition.