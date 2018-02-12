WEATHER WARNING: Heavy hail and snow to batter Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The weather warning is in force between 00:05 Mon 12th and 12:00 Mon 12th.

A Met Office forecaster said: "Heavy hail and snow showers are expected during Monday morning and will lead to ice and snow accumulating on many surfaces.

"The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across parts of western and northern Scotland. Longer journey times by road, bus and train services are likely while some vehicles could become stranded.

"Ice is likely to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads leading to some injuries from slips and falls. Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected."

The Chief Forecaster's assessment added: " Showers of hail and snow are expected through Monday morning.

"The showers will be heaviest and most frequent across western and northern Scotland where 2-5 cm of snow is likely to accumulate relatively widely, with some areas, particularly above 150 m, possibly seeing 6-10 cm of snow.

"Elsewhere snow at low levels will be more temporary, with accumulations of 2 to 5 cm likely above 150 m.

"Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow, with temporary blizzard conditions over higher routes. The showers will gradually become less frequent and heavy from the south through Monday morning."