Weather warning extended over weekend in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has extended its weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland by one more day.

Now a Yellow weather warning for snow has been issued for Sunday by Met Office forecasters.

Sunday's weather warning is in force from 04.00 on Sunday until 23:55.

"A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday," reports the Met Office. "This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled.

"Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off."

Chief Forecaster's assessment adds that "a band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK".

Weather warning

"With cold air in place, a spell of snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge. 1-5 cm is possible quite widely, and up to 10 cm in places. Over higher ground, 20 cm is possible in a few places. There is currently a good deal of uncertainty over the precise track of the areas of rain and snow."

Meanwhile later today (Thursday) according to the Chief Forecaster "snow showers will turn increasingly frequent and heavy across large parts" of Northern Ireland.

Tomorrow the Yellow weather warning for snow and ice is valid from 00.05 on Friday to 18.00 on Saturday.

Chief Forecaster's assessment

Snapshot from the Met Office for Sunday

"During winter weather which brings snow showers, it is not uncommon for snow amounts to vary considerably across short distances," said the Chief Forecaster.

"On Friday and Saturday, the snow showers could lead to snow accumulations which vary markedly across the warning area."