Subway giving away free sandwiches on Valentine's Day

American fast-food franchise, Subway, is giving away free sandwiches on Valentine's Day.

Customers who purchase a six-inch sub between 11am and 7pm on February 14, 2018 will be given another six inch sandwich free of charge.

The offer is available throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The deal allows customers to buy a six-inch sub and get one of an equal or lower price for free.

It is not valid for double meat, extra cheese and is limited to one per guest, per visit.

Customers will also receive two vouchers; one for a £1.50 six-inch mega melt breakfast sub and another for a free upgrade to a foot-long from a six-inch sub.

Both vouchers will be redeemable from February 15 to March 15, 2018.

Click here to find your nearest participating Subway outlet.