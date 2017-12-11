Primark withdraws 'dangerous' Christmas candle amid safety fears

Primark has withdrawn a Christmas candle from shelves after a photo appearing to show one of the candles burning uncontrollably was shared on social media.

The picture was posted by Jenny Ferneyhough on Facebook and had been shared more than 325,000 times at the time pf publishing.

"This is a candle I bought in Primark Manchester for £5 on Saturday," said Jenny.

"I am concerned that it poses a risk to the safety of anyone who owns one, and I have emailed Primark suggesting they recall them.

"In the meantime, I would be grateful if we could spread the word so that no one is put at risk by this."

Primark responded by removing the candle from its stores and said they had launched an investigation.

"We take the safety of our customers and quality of our products very seriously," said a spokesperson.

"We are removing the product from sale while we investigate this complaint as a matter of urgency."