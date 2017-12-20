Are you planning to travel by train or bus over Christmas and the New Year?

If you are planning to travel then you need to get up to speed with the Translink holiday timetable.

Ulsterbus and Metro services will be operating a holiday timetable on Boxing Day 2017, Tuesday 26thDecember.

Ulsterbus, including the X1, X2, X3 and X4 and Metro will run full schedules on 27th, 28th, 29th and 30thDecember and will operate holiday timetables on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, with an early evening close on New Year’s Eve.

Northern Ireland Railways will run a regular service with some exceptions on Christmas Eve. There will be no train services on Christmas Day or Boxing Day. Saturday timetables will operate on 27th, 28th, 29th and 30thDecember.

NI Railways will operate normal schedules on New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31st December, with an early evening close and a Sunday service will also operate on New Year’s Day.

Belfast to Dublin Enterprise Trains will run their usual schedules on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with the last train leaving Belfast Central at 7.05 pm and the last train leaving Dublin Connolly at 7.00pm.

The Translink route

Enterprise services will not run on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, while a limited service will operate on New Year’s Day.

There will also be changes to Park and Ride services over the Christmas period. For full details of alterations and all festive season timetables, visit www.translink.co.uk or call our customer services team on 028 90 666630.

