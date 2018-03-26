Nurse banned from driving for nine months

A 26-year-old woman was banned from driving for nine months last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Orlaith McDade, whose address was given as Waringhall Place, Waringstown, was also fined £300 for driving while disqualified on January 24 this year.

For not having insurance on the same date she was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said the facts of the case were in the report.

No details were read out in court.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said his client had been disqualified in respect of a no insurance matter.

He added that she came from a very respectable family and she would be relying on friends and family to get her around for her work as a registered nurse.